Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 229,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 251,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day moving average of $187.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

