Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 270,778 shares.The stock last traded at $7.88 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wallbox Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 17.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

