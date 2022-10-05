Wallet Swap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $227,220.54 (WSWAP)

Wallet Swap (WSWAP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Wallet Swap has a market cap of $227,220.54 and $11,897.00 worth of Wallet Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wallet Swap has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Wallet Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wallet Swap Coin Profile

Wallet Swap’s total supply is 6,355,688,269,446 coins and its circulating supply is 5,137,530,704,227 coins. Wallet Swap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wallet Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wallet Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wallet Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wallet Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

