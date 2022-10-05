WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) One Day Volume Hits $15,263.00

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp’s launch date was March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for WallStreetBets DApp is www.wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WallStreetBets DApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

