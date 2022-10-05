Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Logarithm (LGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Waltonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.