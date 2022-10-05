Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $8.54 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 26,878,827 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

