Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €53.00 Price Target

Oct 5th, 2022

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Varta Price Performance

ETR:VAR1 opened at €32.12 ($32.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. Varta has a one year low of €28.66 ($29.24) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

