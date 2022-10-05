Warburg Research Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Price Performance

ETR:VAR1 opened at €32.12 ($32.78) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.71. Varta has a one year low of €28.66 ($29.24) and a one year high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of €78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.