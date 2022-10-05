WardenSwap (WAD) One Day Volume Hits $57,943.00

WardenSwap (WAD) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One WardenSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WardenSwap has a market cap of $1.17 million and $57,943.00 worth of WardenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WardenSwap has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WardenSwap alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WardenSwap Coin Profile

WardenSwap’s total supply is 41,631,819 coins and its circulating supply is 56,615,569 coins. WardenSwap’s official Twitter account is @WardenSwap.

WardenSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WardenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WardenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WardenSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WardenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WardenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.