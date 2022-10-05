Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

