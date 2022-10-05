Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 1,183 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

MSI stock opened at $235.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.53. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.