Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 12,015 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

