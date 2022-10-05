Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $383.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.48. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

About Waterstone Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBF. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 1,411.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 124,678 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.