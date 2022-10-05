WaultSwap (WEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,715.00

WaultSwap (WEX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $12,715.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaultSwap has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap was first traded on April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 7,984,446,277 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

