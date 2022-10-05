WAXE (WAXE) Price Reaches $84.32

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. WAXE has a market cap of $311.97 million and approximately $49,495.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $84.32 or 0.00417261 BTC on popular exchanges.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

