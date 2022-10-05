Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 526 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.95 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

