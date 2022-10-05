Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $979,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,838,605.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.39, for a total transaction of $514,031.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,090 shares in the company, valued at $146,838,605.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,600,752 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $394.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $348.02 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

