Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

Shares of TTWO opened at $116.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

