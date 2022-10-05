Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $123,000 in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of JOFF opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

