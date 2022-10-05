Webster Financial Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut their price target on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $48.75 on Monday. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 6,590.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

