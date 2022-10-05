WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.