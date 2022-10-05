Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 122 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $279.57 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.91 and a 1 year high of $435.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

