Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.13% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,451,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $472.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.11%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

