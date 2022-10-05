Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 1.9% during the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $635,000. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $17,771,000. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Insider Activity

Hershey Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,675,007. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $171.65 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.47.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

