Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 1,607 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.