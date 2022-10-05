Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,595 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,595 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,053 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 13.8 %

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 63.05.

RIVN stock opened at 36.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 33.79. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of 19.25 and a twelve month high of 179.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

