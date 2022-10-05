Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $182.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Match Group to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.