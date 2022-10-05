Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in JD.com by 123.0% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of -75.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

