Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,768,000. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.75.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

