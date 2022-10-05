Wedbush Trims Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Target Price to $95.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $109.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.43.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 824.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 124.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after purchasing an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after buying an additional 163,522 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

