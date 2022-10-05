WEMIX Price Down 10.5% This Week (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. WEMIX has a total market cap of $225.15 million and $17.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00009082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

