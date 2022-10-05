Wenlambo (WLBO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62,727.00

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Wenlambo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded up 3,161,983,288.7% against the US dollar. Wenlambo has a total market capitalization of $21,332.00 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wenlambo Profile

Wenlambo (WLBO) is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Wenlambo’s total supply is 47,403,380,964,936 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wenlambo’s official website is www.wenlambo.finance. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wenlambo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WenLambo is an evolving project, this project surrounds an ever-changing market environment, so amendments will be made periodically to best reflect current events.WENLAMBO is a yield and liquidity generation protocol. It taxes transactions and distributes 3% to holders and locks 3% to liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wenlambo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wenlambo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

