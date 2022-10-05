Werner Enterprises, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Werner Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $836.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.22 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.46.

WERN opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

