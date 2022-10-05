Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.46.

WERN opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.15. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 184.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

