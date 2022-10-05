West Bancorporation Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

West Bancorporation Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,353 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.80.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $248.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $232.73 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

