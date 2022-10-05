WeStarter Hits One Day Trading Volume of $81,891.00 (WAR)

WeStarter (WAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, WeStarter has traded 0% higher against the dollar. WeStarter has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $81,891.00 worth of WeStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeStarter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WeStarter

WAR is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2021. WeStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for WeStarter is www.westarter.org/#. WeStarter’s official Twitter account is @westarter_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeStarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeStarter is a token distribution platform based on the Heco network, the Huobi eco chain. By virtue of innovative produces and sufficient resources, it supports transactions of multiple types of assets and connects with both primary and secondary markets, which make WeStarter an accelerator for DeFi projects. WeStarter platform supports token distribution of cross-chain assets and continues to explore the connection with other fields, such as STO and NFT assets so to provide a variety of distribution choices for both developers and investors.”

