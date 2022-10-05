Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of WDC opened at $36.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 30.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

