Western Wealth Management LLC Has $24.37 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,701.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,097 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,061.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,186.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 17,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,216.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 48,664 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,063.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.05.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,196 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

