Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $110.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Westlake Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,590 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth about $19,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

