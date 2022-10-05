WeTrust (TRST) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WeTrust (TRST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a market cap of $170,810.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WeTrust Coin Profile

WeTrust’s genesis date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WeTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates.TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products.”

