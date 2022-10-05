WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Hits $1.41

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00007063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

"Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the "Whale" role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales."

