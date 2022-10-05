Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,661.67 ($44.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTB shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,170 ($38.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,478 ($29.94) on Friday. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 11,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,563.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,650.14.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

