Whole Network (NODE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Whole Network has a market cap of $276,389.00 and approximately $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Whole Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Whole Network

Whole Network launched on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. The official website for Whole Network is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Whole Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

