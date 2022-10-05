WiBX (WBX) Price Hits $0.0049

WiBX (WBX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. WiBX has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $16,211.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WiBX has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WiBX

WiBX was first traded on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. The official website for WiBX is www.wibx.io. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance.Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WiBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WiBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

