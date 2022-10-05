Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.5 %

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards ( NASDAQ:WVVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

