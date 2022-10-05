Willner & Heller LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Willner & Heller LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.13 and a 52-week high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.82.

