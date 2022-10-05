Witch Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158,933.00 (WITCH)

Witch Token (WITCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Witch Token has a market cap of $19.28 million and $158,933.00 worth of Witch Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Witch Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Witch Token has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Witch Token Profile

Witch Token’s genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Witch Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Witch Token is witchwitch.io. Witch Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Witch Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WITCHVERSE is the metaverse created by WITCH with a mission to bridge the gap between the physical world and the metaverse.WITCH token was introduced to serve as a primary means to participate in the NFT products. Secondarily, it will be used to onboard new users to the NFT-driven ecosystem and to reward and bestow governance to existing holders.With WITCH token, users will explore WITCHVERSE, purchasing lands in the metaverse, voting, or entering a private auction.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Witch Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Witch Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Witch Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

