WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,891 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.10% of WNS worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WNS by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WNS by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of WNS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.14.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

