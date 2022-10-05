Wojak Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.63 Million (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Wojak Finance has a total market capitalization of $178.63 million and $48,453.00 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wojak Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wojak Finance (WOJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wojak Finance has a current supply of 22,566,388,595 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wojak Finance is 0.00765606 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $91,856.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woj.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wojak Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

