Wolfystreetbets Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $422,510.00 (WOLFY)

Wolfystreetbets (WOLFY) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, Wolfystreetbets has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Wolfystreetbets coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolfystreetbets has a total market cap of $422,510.00 and $12,909.00 worth of Wolfystreetbets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wolfystreetbets

Wolfystreetbets’ launch date was February 3rd, 2021. Wolfystreetbets’ total supply is 892,097,329 coins. Wolfystreetbets’ official Twitter account is @wolfystreetbets. Wolfystreetbets’ official website is wolfystreetbets.com.

Wolfystreetbets Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOLFY is the underlying ERC-20 token of WolfyStreetBets, a blockchain-agnostic prediction market bridging traditional, centralized finance with DeFi.The WOLFY ERC-20 token as a currency is an integral part of the ecosystem. Holders benefit from friction-less rewards direct to their wallet based on a 2% transaction fee, providing passive income.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolfystreetbets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolfystreetbets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wolfystreetbets using one of the exchanges listed above.

