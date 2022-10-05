WOM Protocol (WOM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $48.80 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.80 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators.”

