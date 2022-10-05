Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $126.21 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.